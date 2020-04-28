Open Offer in New Tab
Google Shopping · 53 mins ago
Refurb Acer 27" 1080p LED LCD Display
$150 $200
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 native resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI, DVI and VGA inputs
  • AcerVisionCare technology to minimize eyestrain
  • Model: XF250Q
  • Published 53 min ago
kindred3
Model: XF250Q is a 24.5" LED monitor. Hard to say if you get a 27" or a 24.5" display. Still a good deal either way.
8 min ago