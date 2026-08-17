Red Lobster's Daily Deals rotate a different discounted meal each weekday. Buy Now at Red Lobster
- Monday: Endless Shrimp with a choice of preparation and one side, dine-in only, $24.99
- Tuesday: A pound of steamed snow crab legs over crispy potatoes with one side, $24.99
- Wednesday: Maine lobster tail paired with a 7-oz. sirloin and choice of side, $24.99
- Thursday: Maine lobster tail paired with Garlic Shrimp Scampi and choice of side, $19.99
- Friday: Beer-battered wild-caught cod with Chesapeake fries and coleslaw, $15.99
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Outback Steakhouse's Aussie 3-Course Meal starts at $14.99 and includes a soup or salad, an entree such as the Bloomin' Burger or Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. Diners can upgrade to premium soups, salads, or entrées like a Center-Cut Sirloin or Half Rack of Ribs for an added cost. The deal is available for dine-in only, and prices may vary by location. Buy Now at Outback Steakhouse
As advertised on their Facebook, while supplies last, you can get a free DoorDash pizza bag with promo code "GETDOUGH". Simply click on this link. Only one redemption per customer's allowed. Shop Now at DoorDash
KFC Rewards members can avail of a "buy one get one free" offer on their big boxes. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Deal ends August 28. Shop Now at KFC
Get the Popeyes Family Meal for $20. It includes an 11pc tenders or 9pc signature chicken, large side, and four biscuits. Buy Now at Popeyes
Sign In or Register