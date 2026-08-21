At Woot, use promo code "SUPERSAVING" to get this Pyle 50" Projector Screen for $32. (New customers can use the same promo code to get it for $27.99.) It's the best price we could find by $48. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 50" diagonal projection screen
- Portable tripod, floor-standing design with quick assembly
- Retractable, roll-up screen for easy transport
- Matte white fabric surface with black masking border
- Stain-resistant and flame-retardant fabric construction
- Suitable for home theater, presentations, or outdoor movie use
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Aurzen Roku TV Built-in 1080p Smart Projector for $170. That's a savings of $180. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Built-in Roku TV streaming with access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and more
- Native 1080P Full HD resolution with 40" to 150" projection size
- Auto focus and auto keystone correction for setup without manual adjustment
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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