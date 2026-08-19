KelsCollectibles on eBay offers a wide range of sealed Pokemon TCG products, from Chinese slim booster boxes starting around $16 to high-end Japanese sets like the BLACK BOLT booster box near $290. Many listings include tiered discounts for buying multiple boxes, and the selection spans booster boxes, blind boxes, and promo card sets from various Pokemon TCG releases. Buy Now at eBay
-
Published 45 min ago
Verified 1 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
At Amazon Haul, get these Golden Dragon PVC Playing Cards for $1.83. It's the best deal we could find by $8. The matte finish and durable PVC construction offer a sturdier alternative to standard paper playing cards. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This lot of 100 vintage baseball cards in sealed wax packs is $13.99, down from $15.95. Plus, it ships free. The cards span brands like Topps, Upper Deck, Donruss, Fleer, and Score. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's Black Friday in July Deal covers a range of Magic: The Gathering products from Wizards of the Coast, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover sets and Commander decks. Prices range from $5.49 for booster sleeves up to $74.99 for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Draft Night set, which is down from its $129.99 comparable value. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers the Star Wars: Unlimited Gift Box for $19.99, its best price. It's also a $10 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 booster packs across four set themes
- Exclusive Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Sidious variant cards
- Includes an oversized Qui-Gon Jinn leader card
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Sign In or Register