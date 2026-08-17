Patagonia's Men's Better Sweater Fleece Jacket is $117.99, down from $169. It's made of 100% recycled polyester fleece and produced in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Made of 100% recycled polyester fleece
- Sweater-knit exterior with fleece lining
- Full-zip design
- Dyed using a low-impact process that reduces water and energy use
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
REI offers its REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket in Cascade Leaf Midnight Navy for $19.83 for a $50 savings. It's available in sizes from S to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
The Irish Store's Summer Sale covers up to 50% off sweaters, jewelry, home decor, and gifts. Aran sweaters for men and women start around $72, while Belleek mug sets drop to $29.95 from $71.95. The sale spans hundreds of products, including Celtic jewelry like the Silver Connemara Marble Claddagh Ring, now $51.95 down from $99.95. Shop Now at The Irish Store
- Aran sweaters for men and women from $71.95
- Celtic jewelry including Claddagh rings and Trinity Knot earrings
- Belleek mugs and Irish home decor pieces
- Wool throws, blankets, and scarves
- Traditional flat caps and newsboy caps
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Tailored Fit Engineered Stripe Johnny Polo Sweater for $14.99. That's a $55 savings. Bank Account members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
Most stores charge $89. The fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester and is Fair Trade Certified, meaning workers who made it earned a premium for their labor. This item is discontinued, so sizes are limited. Buy Now at REI
- Made from 100% recycled polyester microdenier fleece
- Anti-pilling finish on both sides of the fabric
- Raglan sleeves for a relaxed fit
- Marsupial pass-through pocket for hand warmth and storage
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
- Weighs 8.8 oz.
Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, including jackets, vests, packs, and base layers. The Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 for both men's and women's versions, while the Terravia Mini Hip Pack falls to $22.99. Packs and bags see some of the steeper discounts, with the Black Hole Pack 25L cut to $107.99 from $155. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men and women
- Packs and bags including hip packs, wheeled duffels, and daypacks
- Base layers and midweight tops in moisture-wicking fabrics
- Kids' and baby styles included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 41% off select styles
Patagonia's sale covers men's, women's, and kids' clothing along with packs and travel gear, with discounts reaching up to 50% off across most items. Some pieces, like the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt and the Unity Fitz Uprisal Hoody, are marked down as much as 50%. Popular styles such as the Nano Puff Jacket and Better Sweater Jacket are also included at reduced prices. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and fleece for men and women
- Rain shells and insulated puffer styles included
- Packs, duffels, and travel bags marked down
- Kids' and baby styles included
- Discounts of up to 50% off on select items
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