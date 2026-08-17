Patagonia's sale covers men's, women's, and kids' clothing along with packs and travel gear, with discounts reaching up to 50% off across most items. Some pieces, like the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt and the Unity Fitz Uprisal Hoody, are marked down as much as 50%. Popular styles such as the Nano Puff Jacket and Better Sweater Jacket are also included at reduced prices. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia