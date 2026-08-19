At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Panmout XL 16.5" Portable Folding Camping Toilet for $28. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this camping toilet. It's built to standard toilet height with a cushioned, leather-like seat, and folds down to just 3.15" thick for easy storage in a car or RV. It's rated to hold up to 440 lb. and comes with a carrying bag, instructions, and 12 waste bags. Buy Now at Amazon