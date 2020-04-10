Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Ozark Trail LED Aluminum Flashlight 10-Pack w/ 30 AAA Batteries
$10
free shipping w/ $35

Those 30 AAA batteries are a pretty hefty extra value since in nearly all cases (and certainly amongst major retailers), you'd pay at least this much for just them, in any brand. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or it's free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • 30-lumens
  • multiple colors
  • 20-meter beam distance
  • Model: 4245
