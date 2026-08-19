This OrangeOne leather sofa is $882 at Home Depot. That's a savings of $506. It's available at this price in Brown. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 84" wide, 3-seat sofa
- Genuine leather upholstery in whisky brown
- High-density foam filling
- Solid wood legs
- Nailhead trim detailing
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
At Amazon, get this 21.5'' x 70'' Heavy-Duty Couch Cushion Support Board for $30. It's the best-ever price we've seen for this couch support board. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
This Thomasville Lowell sectional is $500 off, dropping to $1,499.99 at Costco. The 6-piece set includes reversible cushions and solid wood legs, and delivery with setup and packaging removal is included in the price. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Modular pieces can be arranged in multiple configurations
- Reversible back and seat cushions
- Wide track arm design
- Block-shaped, solid wood legs
- Includes 3 accent pillows
Doubles as a couch during the day and folds flat for guests or a small space overnight, making it a practical pick for studio apartments or spare rooms without dedicating square footage to a permanent bed. Apply coupon code "L7OJ8T5P" for a total savings of $52, and $6 under our previous mention. Shipping takes around 10 days. The same promo code also takes 50% off the other options on the page. Buy Now at Amazon
- Convertible 3-in-1 chair, sofa, and sleeper design
- No assembly required for instant use
- Sturdy 300lbs weight capacity with floor protection
- Breathable, sweat-wicking fabric for post-workout comfort
- High-density foam for long-lasting support
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Sign In or Register