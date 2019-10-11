New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Worx PowerShare 17" 40V (2x20V) Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
$162 $280
free shipping

That's $100 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • use coupon code "POWERTEN" to drop the price to $161.99
  • sold by Worx via eBay with a 3-year Worx warranty
Features
  • 2 removable 20V 4. 0Ah batteries that delivers 40V power
  • 2-in-1 design that mulches, bags and rear discharges
  • single-lever cutting height adjustment
  • cuts up to 1/8 acre per charge
  • Model: WG744
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWERTEN"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register