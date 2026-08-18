Two of Nicaragua’s most celebrated cigar makers come together in one powerhouse sampler—the Oliva / Joya 90+Rated Fresh Pack. This exclusive collection features six highly rated cigars from Joya de Nicaragua and Oliva, each scoring 90 points or higher from Cigar Aficionado. From bold and complex to smooth and creamy, this sampler offers a premium tasting journey through the rich soils and legendary craftsmanship of Nicaragua.

This 6-cigar fresh pack sampler contains 1 each of: