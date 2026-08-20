Office Depot has backpacks for back to school starting at $14.99, with several styles discounted from their regular prices, such as a Nike 3BRAND Blitz Backpack at $41.25, down from $55 (pictured). The lineup spans licensed character designs, laptop backpacks fitting up to 17" laptops, and multi-piece sets that include lunch boxes or school supply kits. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Backpacks from brands like JanSport, Nike, and Jessica Simpson
- Options with laptop pockets sized for 15" to 17" laptops
- Character and licensed themes including Fortnite, Minecraft, and Toy Story
- Some backpacks bundled with lunch boxes or school supply sets
- Business Select members save 20% on select styles
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At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
Office Depot has a wide range of classroom décor and learning tools, including bulletin board borders, fadeless paper rolls, and flash cards starting around $5. Many items include an extra 20% off with Business Select membership, and shoppers can also find paper deals as low as $39.99 elsewhere on the site. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Bulletin board borders, trim, and decorative accents included
- Fadeless bulletin board paper rolls in multiple colors
- Flash cards and classroom learning tools available
- Bulletin board sets and calendar sets for classroom setup
- 20% back in Bonus Rewards on ink & toner purchases
Office Depot's back to school sale covers everyday classroom essentials at low prices, including folders and composition books for 25 to 55 cents and crayons for 50 cents. Notebooks, glue, scissors, and pencils are also discounted throughout the sale. Shoppers can also earn 20% back in Bonus Rewards on all ink and toner purchases. Several items also carry instant savings on top of the sale price, and orders of $35 or more ship free. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- School folders, notebooks, and composition books starting at 25¢
- Crayola crayons and colored pencils included in the sale
- Elmer's washable school glue and glue sticks discounted
- Scissors, erasers, and pencils marked down for back to school
- 20% back in Bonus Rewards on all ink and toner
Office Depot has hundreds of school supplies, including composition notebooks for $0.55, spiral notebooks for $0.50, and folders starting at $0.25. Basics like Crayola crayons, Elmer's glue sticks, and pencil pouches are also marked down, making it easy to stock up on classroom essentials in one trip. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Crayola crayons, colored pencils, and glue sticks included
- Composition and spiral notebooks with wide or college ruling
- Folders, index cards, erasers, and pencil pouches available
- Prices start as low as $0.25 per item
- Pickup in 10 minutes at select stores
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