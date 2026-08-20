Office Depot's back to school sale covers everyday classroom essentials at low prices, including folders and composition books for 25 to 55 cents and crayons for 50 cents. Notebooks, glue, scissors, and pencils are also discounted throughout the sale. Shoppers can also earn 20% back in Bonus Rewards on all ink and toner purchases. Several items also carry instant savings on top of the sale price, and orders of $35 or more ship free. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax