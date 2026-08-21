This Nike sale at Macy's covers footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids at up to 60% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured are the Nike Men's Metro Tek Running Sneakers for $45 ($40 off). Shop Now at Macy's
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Published 56 min ago
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As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
lululemon's We Made Too Much Event was updated with lots of great deals the other day, and there's still some decent stock on highly-discounted leggings, jackets, shorts, bags, and shoes. Some leggings are down as low as $34, while skirts and shorts start at $14, bras at $19, and accessories at just $9. Shipping is free on every order. These items are all final sale and can't be returned. Shop Now at lululemon
- Includes women's and men's apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories
- Define Jacket Nulu priced from $74 to $99
- lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" priced from $49 to $79
- Rain Rebel Jacket priced at $174
- Fold It Hold It Tote Bag 22L priced at $59
- Free standard shipping
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
The Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Double-Knit Track Jacket is $51.23 at Macy's; you'd pay around $100 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. You can grab big & tall sizes here for $56.33 in two colors. Buy Now at Macy's
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