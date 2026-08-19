This Next Level Racing GTLite cockpit is $185 in cart. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. It's built from laser-cut, robot-welded carbon steel and folds up for storage even with a wheel and pedals attached. It's pre-drilled to mount Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec gear, and the seat supports racers up to 330 lbs. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Adjustable wheel height, angle, and pedal distance
- Seat slider included for quick adjustment to fit different users
- Supports users up to 330 lbs.
- Gear shifter mount included, installable on either side at two heights
- Pre-drilled for Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec wheels and pedals
- Made of laser-cut, robot-welded carbon steel in matte black with a foldable design
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of gaming gear, including controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus wireless and wired gaming headsets. Prices range from budget headsets at $12.59 up to higher-end options like the NACON Daija Arcade Fight Stick at $199. Several items show steep markdowns from their original prices, such as a gaming headset now $26.39, down from $199.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC
- Wired and wireless gaming headsets with noise-canceling microphones
- Bluetooth headsets for work and computer use
- Charging stations and rechargeable battery packs for controllers
- Power strips with USB ports and surge protection
Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games included
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless gaming headset compatible with Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile
- Sony PlayStation 27" QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset
- Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Star Fox available
Best Buy has discounts on Logitech racing wheels and gaming headsets, including Astro Gaming models. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is $199.99, down from $299.99, and the Logitech A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Base Station is $259.99, down from $299.99, among other offers. Shop Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers its Prime members the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Mini Controller with Mobile Clip in Pink for $13.99, its best-ever price. Yellow is a buck more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a mobile clip for vertical handheld gaming on a phone
- Compatible with Switch, Windows, and Android devices
- Clip fits phones up to 3.5" wide
- Firmware is upgradeable
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
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