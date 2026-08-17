This Mikolo Smith Machine is $339.99, down from $599.99. It supports up to 1000 lb. and comes with 13 accessories, including a lat pull-down bar, landmine, low-row bar, and pull-up handles, covering a wide range of exercises in one compact station. Buy Now at Walmart
- Steel frame with 2mm wall thickness
- Supports Barbell Squats, Deadlifts, Shoulder Presses, lunges, rows, hip thrusts, landmine movements, pull-ups, and chest flies
- Weight capacity of up to 1000 lb.
- 4 safety support hooks and a smooth-gliding Olympic bar
- Includes 13 accessories such as a lat pull-down bar, landmine, low-row bar, footboards, J-hooks, and pull-up handles
- Triangular frame design for space-saving stability
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This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
We've pictured the Everlast Doorway Punching Bag, now $40, down from $100 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It mounts directly in a doorway with integrated bungee cords and dual expansion bars, so no wall or ceiling installation is required. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Designed to mount in a doorway for in-home use
- Synthetic leather pad
- Single foam construction
- Integrated bungee cords
- Dual expansion bars w/ mounting loops
This Mikolo cable crossover machine is $176.03, down from $449.99. It has a 400-lb. weight capacity and 18 adjustable pulley positions for exercises like lat pulldowns, cable rows, and chest flys, while its wall-mounted design takes up just 3.42 square feet. Buy Now at Walmart
- 400-lb. maximum weight capacity
- 11-gauge powder-coated steel frame
- 18 adjustable positions with a dual pulley system
- Wall-mounted design uses 3.42 sq. ft. of space
- Accepts 1" and 2" weight plates with detachable sleeves
- 2" x 2" stainless steel guide rod
Walmart offers the CAP Strength Standard Bench with Butterfly and Preacher Curl for $50. That's a $60 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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