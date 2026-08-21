Use promo code "DNMACGUIDE" to get this bundle for $15, down from $35. DigitalKeysBox pairs Office Standard 2024 for Mac with a 170-page user guide that they wrote in-house. It is their own material, written for students and anyone setting Office up for coursework. This is the first time DigitalKeysBox are running Mac together with the guide, so the bundle is unique to them. Buy Now at Digitalkeysbox
- One-time purchase for 2 Macs, no subscription
- Includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote
- Compatible with macOS 13 Ventura and newer (Sonoma, Sequoia, Tahoe)
- Runs natively on Apple Silicon (M1 through M4) and Intel Macs
- Includes DigitalKeysBox's own 170-page user guide, written in-house, not a reprint
- Guide covers coursework step by step: documents and formatting, citations and references, spreadsheets, presentations, file management
- Instant digital delivery
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is $9.97 at StackSocial, down from $199. This is a lifetime license installed on one PC with no subscription required. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtual machine support, and Azure AD business identity tools on top of the standard Windows 11 features. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Lifetime license with a one-time purchase, no subscription required
- Includes BitLocker full-disk encryption for data security
- Supports Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for running virtual machines and testing apps
- Includes Azure AD support for business identity and network access
- Supports biometric login backed by TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Installs on one PC and includes Copilot built into the taskbar
StackSocial's Deal Days Extended sale covers software, subscriptions, and refurbished tech at discounted prices. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is listed at $9.97, and AdGuard DNS Personal is down to $24.97 for a 5-year subscription. The sale also includes refurbished Apple MacBook Pro laptops starting at $369.99, alongside VPN services, cloud storage plans, and AI tools. Shop Now at StackSocial
- Software licenses, VPNs, and cloud storage subscriptions included
- Lifetime subscription options available for several products
- Refurbished laptops from Apple and Lenovo included
- Deals span apps, security tools, and productivity software