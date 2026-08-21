Use promo code "DNMACGUIDE" to get this bundle for $15, down from $35. DigitalKeysBox pairs Office Standard 2024 for Mac with a 170-page user guide that they wrote in-house. It is their own material, written for students and anyone setting Office up for coursework. This is the first time DigitalKeysBox are running Mac together with the guide, so the bundle is unique to them. Buy Now at Digitalkeysbox