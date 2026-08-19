This bundle pairs a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription with a 1-year NordVPN Basic plan for $85, well under the $180 combined price of buying them separately. The Microsoft 365 plan covers up to 6 people with 6 TB of cloud storage total, while NordVPN protects up to 10 devices for a year. Buy Now at Newegg
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Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is $9.97 at StackSocial, down from $199. This is a lifetime license installed on one PC with no subscription required. The Pro version adds BitLocker encryption, Hyper-V virtual machine support, and Azure AD business identity tools on top of the standard Windows 11 features. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Lifetime license with a one-time purchase, no subscription required
- Includes BitLocker full-disk encryption for data security
- Supports Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox for running virtual machines and testing apps
- Includes Azure AD support for business identity and network access
- Supports biometric login backed by TPM 2.0 hardware security
- Installs on one PC and includes Copilot built into the taskbar
StackSocial's Deal Days Extended sale covers software, subscriptions, and refurbished tech at discounted prices. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is listed at $9.97, and AdGuard DNS Personal is down to $24.97 for a 5-year subscription. The sale also includes refurbished Apple MacBook Pro laptops starting at $369.99, alongside VPN services, cloud storage plans, and AI tools. Shop Now at StackSocial
- Software licenses, VPNs, and cloud storage subscriptions included
- Lifetime subscription options available for several products
- Refurbished laptops from Apple and Lenovo included
- Deals span apps, security tools, and productivity software
At Newegg, get the ASRock Prime B550M PRO4, an AM4 motherboard supporting AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, for $80. That's a savings of $35. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
At Newegg, get the Corsair CX Series CX750 80 PLUS Bronze ATX Power Supply for $60 . That's the best price we could find by $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 750-watt continuous power output
- 120mm thermally controlled fan for quieter operation under light loads
- Compact 125mm-long casing for easy fit in most PC cases
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