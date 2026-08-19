Michael Kors marks down handbags, shoes, and accessories by up to 60% in its Semi Annual Sale. Deals include the Maeve Large Signature Logo Crossbody Bag for $113.40, down from $229.50, and the Keaton Leather Zip-Up Sneaker for $39.50, down from $119. The sale spans bags, footwear, and clothing across a wide range of styles. Shipping is free for members and it's free to join. Shop Now at Michael Kors