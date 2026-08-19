Michael Kors marks down handbags, shoes, and accessories by up to 60% in its Semi Annual Sale. Deals include the Maeve Large Signature Logo Crossbody Bag for $113.40, down from $229.50, and the Keaton Leather Zip-Up Sneaker for $39.50, down from $119. The sale spans bags, footwear, and clothing across a wide range of styles. Shipping is free for members and it's free to join. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Handbags, shoes, clothing, and accessories included
- Discounts up to 60% off marked prices
- Styles include crossbody bags, totes, sandals, and sneakers
- New styles added to the sale regularly
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Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 90% off outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Shop discounts on hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, trail running, and more, including premium brands that rarely go on sale. Shipping is free on select items. Orders of $69 ship for free. Sale ends August 22. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Discounts across men's and women's clothing and footwear
- Outdoor gear categories include camp, hike, bike, ski & snowboard, and climb
- Brands include The North Face, Rab, Cotopaxi, Outdoor Research, Salomon, and Norrona
- Includes jackets, hiking shoes, backpacks, and waders
This Essex Mixed-Media Trainer is $59.49, down from its $228 regular price at Michael Kors. That works out to 73% off. Shipping is free for members and it's free to join. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Mixed-media construction combining leather and textile panels
- Lace-up trainer style
- Michael Kors branding detail
- Available in several colors and a range of sizes
Michael Kors' Semi-Annual Sale spans handbags, shoes, and clothing, with totes like the Jet Set Travel Medium Signature Logo Tote dropping to $119.40 and sandals such as the Jacie Floral Embellished Leather Wedge falling to $74.50. The discounts reach up to 60% off, covering everything from crossbody bags and sneakers to dresses and shirts. Shipping is free for members and it's free to join. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Handbags, totes, and crossbody bags included
- Shoes such as sneakers, sandals, and wedges included
- Clothing including shirts, shorts, and dresses included
- Prices marked up to 60% off original prices
The MIchael Kors Women's Hannah Jelly T-Strap Sandal is $29, down from $95 at Michael Kors. Members get free shipping and it's free to join. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- T-strap sandal design
- Jelly material construction
- Available in women's sizes 7 to 10
- Final sale item
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