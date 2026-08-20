Macy's Men's Suits Sale covers clearance suits, blazers, sport coats, pants, and coats at 50% off & more. The lineup spans brands like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Nautica, along with Macy's Exclusive pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren and Club Room. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's