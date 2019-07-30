- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table in Espresso for $60 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5-Piece Glass and Metal Dining Set for $113.63 with free shipping. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 34" Fold-in-Half Table in Rich Black for $39.94 with free shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $12 less in January. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $82 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ramsee Large Sawhorse Coffee Table II in Grey or Brown for $89. Coupon code "HOME" drops that to $80.10. With $20.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bankston 6-Person Dining Table in Espresso for $57.71 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $71 under list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $244.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $208.51. That's $231 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $59.49 with free shipping. That's $19 under our May mention, $116 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 14" High Profile Foldable Steel Bed Frame in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $45 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Bellingham 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set in Tan for $114.48 with free shipping. That's $65 under our mention from last August, $165 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
