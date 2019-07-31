- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Mainstays Battle Creek Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $118.41 with free shipping. That's $37 under last week's mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wesley Creek 2-Seat Outdoor Sling Seat Glider in Tan for $72.31 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from a month ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Outdoor Double Rocking Chair for $74.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Battle Creek Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $154.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our June mention, $49 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.
Update: The price fell to $34.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Foldable Rocking Chair with Canopy in Blue for $52.76 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Harbor City Patio Lounge Chair for $128.66 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.94. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $208.51. That's $231 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $59.49 with free shipping. That's $19 under our May mention, $116 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Bellingham 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set in Tan for $114.48 with free shipping. That's $65 under our mention from last August, $165 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
