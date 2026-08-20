This Scoop mini tank dress is just $6.87 at Walmart right now, down from its original price of $34. You can get it at this price in Red or Yellow, or pay 50 cents more to get a Snakeskin print version. It has a side zip closure and is made from a rayon and polyester blend. Shipping is free over $35, or you can pick it up for free at your local store. Buy Now at Walmart