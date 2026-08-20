Macy's Handbags & Wallets Sale covers totes, satchels, and crossbodies from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade, and GUESS, with discounts starting at 30% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Michael Kors Landry Small Top Handle Satchel Handbag for $99 ($131 off). Shop Now at Macy's