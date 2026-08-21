Macy's Labor Day Pre-Order Sale covers furniture, mattresses, and rugs, spanning living room sectionals, dining sets, bedroom furniture, and outdoor pieces. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Macy's Radley 86" Fabric Sofa for $789 (51% off). Shop Now at Macy's
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Published 13 min ago
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Amazon offers the Lunasun 5x7-Foot Area Rug for $24.19 at checkout. Other sizes qualify for the same 45% discount at checkout. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Fleximounts garage floor mat matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $19.99, well below the recent 90-day average of $28.46. It's made from absorbent polyester fabric with a non-slip backing, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit spaces like a trunk or patio. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 4'11" x 3'
- Made from 100% polyester non-woven fabric
- Absorbs oil, gasoline, rainwater, and snowmelt
- Non-slip backing helps prevent curling or shifting
- Can be trimmed with scissors to fit custom spaces
- Cleanable by vacuuming, spot-cleaning, or hosing down
This Gorilla Grip WeatherMAX doormat is $15, down from $26 at Amazon. It's built with a natural rubber backing and a stain- and fade-resistant top layer designed for both indoor and outdoor use in all weather conditions. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29" x 17" with a 0.3" thick low-profile design
- Natural rubber backing for tear resistance
- Stain and fade resistant for indoor or outdoor use
- Deep grooves and beveled border help trap dirt and moisture
- Weighs 2.1 lb.
- Machine-made from polypropylene material
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
The Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Double-Knit Track Jacket is $51.23 at Macy's; you'd pay around $100 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. You can grab big & tall sizes here for $56.33 in two colors. Buy Now at Macy's
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