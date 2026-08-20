As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes 20% off a selection of exterior paints, including the pictured Lexington Paint & Supply Barn and Fence Semi-gloss Black Latex Exterior Paint + Primer 5-Gallon Bucket for $44 ($11 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
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Published 14 min ago
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
Lowe's Summer Closeout Sale covers markdowns across flooring, garage door openers, and closet systems. For example, Pergo waterproof laminate flooring is $1.99 per square foot, down from $2.49, while a Chamberlain smart garage door opener is $249, down from $279. The sale also includes ClosetMaid shelving systems and composite decking from Trex. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code.Shop Now at Lowe's
- Flooring including laminate, luxury vinyl plank, and solid hardwood
- Garage door openers with Wi-Fi compatibility and battery back-up
- Bathroom vanities with engineered stone or marble tops
- Outdoor items such as patio heaters and string lights
- Toilets, kitchen faucets, and trash cans also included
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's has discounts across tool batteries, sanding discs, and accessories from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch. A DeWalt 20-volt 2-pack battery is $149, down from $219. The sale also covers hand tools, levels, shop vacuums, and flashlights. Most orders of $35 or more ship for free for members (it's free to join) and in-store pickup may also be available, though that will vary by zip code. We've pictured the Craftsman V20 20V Battery for $39 ($90 savings). Shop Now at Lowe's
- Cordless drills, drivers, and grinders from DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and Bosch
- Brands include Metabo HPT, Marshalltown, Spyder, and Gator
- Battery voltages ranging from 18-volt to 36-volt
- Includes power tool accessories like drill bits, saw blades, and sanding discs
- Free delivery available on eligible items
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's discounts a selection of EGO outdoor tools. Pictured is the EGO Multi Head System Power Head w/ Battery for $379 ($139 off). Buy Now at Lowe's
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