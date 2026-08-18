Walmart offers the Lifestyle Solutions Alexa Club Chair in Brown for $127. That's a $113 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
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AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this Swivel Glider Recliner Chair for $120. It's a great deal for a recliner chair. Shipping is free. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
This Barcalounger Hollis recliner is $200 off the $699.99 regular price at Costco. It includes a power headrest, zero gravity positioning, and top-grain leather with vinyl match upholstery, along with hidden arm storage and built-in cup holders. Shipping is free, and setup is available for $25. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Top-grain leather with vinyl match construction
- Zero gravity reclining position
- Power headrest adjustment
- Pad-over-chaise cushion with pocket coils
- Hidden arm storage with built-in cup holders
At Amazon, get this Flexispot Truffle Top Grain Leather Power Wall Hugger Recliner for $522. It's the best price we could find by $978. It's made of top-grain leather and includes built-in heat and massage functions along with USB and USB-C charging ports. The wall hugger design needs just 1.2" of clearance to fully recline, making it suited for smaller rooms or RVs. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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