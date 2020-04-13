Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 29 mins ago
LifeSMART Deen Brothers Series 15" Kamado Ceramic Grill
$199 $399
free shipping

Get out and get cooking with this versatile grill! Plus, it is best price we could find for this bundle by $80. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It is available in Blue.
  • Need a little inspiration? Check out BBQ Pitmasters. Sorry, not sorry, if you get sucked in completely...
Features
  • 117 sq. in. cooking surface
  • stainless grate
  • smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
  • top mounted cooking thermometer
  • includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
  • Model: SCS-K15B
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
