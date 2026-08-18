This IdeaPad Slim 3i is $550. That's $250 off the regular price of $800. It pairs a 15.3" IPS display with 8 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD for everyday computing. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core 3 100U processor with integrated Intel graphics
- 8 GB of memory and a 512 GB SSD
- 15.3" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS anti-glare display at 60Hz
- 1080P FHD IR camera with privacy shutter and dual microphones
- Backlit keyboard
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
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Published 44 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's Back to School AI-Enabled sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, and tablets from brands like Microsoft, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer. Several Copilot+ PCs, such as the HP OmniBook X Flip and ASUS Zenbook A14, are priced at $699.99, down from $999.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 800 Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard for $57.87. That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Lenovo's Back to School doorbuster deals include laptops, desktops, monitors, and tablets across its ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad lines. The Yoga Slim 7x with a Snapdragon chip and 32 GB of memory is marked down to $1,399.99 from $2,099.99, and gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 with an RTX 5060 graphics card are also on sale. Accessories like mice, headsets, and bags see the highest discounts in the sale and shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, and accessories included
- ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, and IdeaPad series featured
- Gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics available
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Free standard delivery on orders
Lenovo's desktop deals span everything from compact ThinkCentre Tiny PCs to the ThinkStation P3 Tower workstation and the 32" Yoga AIO all-in-one. The ThinkStation P3 Tiny Gen 2 workstation stands out at $999, down from $1,949, while the ThinkStation P3 Tower Gen 2 workstation with an NVIDIA RTX 2000 graphics card and 64 GB of memory runs $3,209. You can find both budget-friendly AMD-based small form factor PCs and higher-end Intel Core Ultra workstations in the lineup. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Includes tiny, small form factor, tower, and all-in-one desktop styles
- Options with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Configurations with up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB of SSD storage
- Some models include NVIDIA RTX graphics for demanding tasks
- Windows 11 Home or Pro available depending on model
- Free standard shipping on orders
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