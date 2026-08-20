This LWQ pressure washer is $80 off, bringing it down to $119.99 from its $199.99 regular price. It includes four quick-connect nozzles and a foam cannon, along with a detergent bottle for using cleaning chemicals like bleach. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Delivers up to 2.5 GPM of water flow and 2030 PSI of pressure
- Includes 4 quick-connect metal spray nozzles and a foam cannon
- Detergent bottle allows use of cleaning chemicals like bleach
- Two rollers and an anti-tipping base for stability and easy movement
- Includes a power cord hook and nozzle holders for storage
- Holds 2.5 gallons in the onboard tank with a 6.3-meter hose
-
Published 42 min ago
Verified 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
As one of its daily deals, Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of outdoor power equipment and hand tools. Shipping is free. Pictured is the Ryobi 40V HP 21" Brushless Cross Cut Self-Propelled All Wheel Drive Mower Kit for $899 ($299 off). Shop Now at Home Depot
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register