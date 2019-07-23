- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the LEGO Movie Maker 482-Piece Set for $32.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than most retailers charge, although we saw it for $15 less in March. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor for $47.99 with free shipping. (Amazon and Target charge the same.) That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown Building Kit for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11.
Update: The price has dropped to $16.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Avengers Captain America: Outriders Attack for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO City Arctic Air Transport Set for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Minecraft The Polar Igloo Set for $18.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up Building Kit for $18.48. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register