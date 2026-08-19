This Klipsch speaker pair is $50 off the regular price of $199.99. You'd pay $50 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4" spun copper woofer with 3/4" aluminum tweeter
- Supports Dolby Atmos overhead sound effects
- 8 ohms nominal impedance
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eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. As part of it, you can save up to 50% off a selection of home audio products and speakers. Pictured is the LG 5.1.1-Channel S70TR Home Theater Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers for $350 ($150 off). Shop Now at Best Buy
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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