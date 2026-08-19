The Klipsch Reference R-620F is currently $259 at Adorama, down from its $399 regular price and the lowest price we could find. That's a $140 discount on a floorstanding speaker built with an aluminum LTS tweeter, Tractrix horn technology, and dual 6.5" copper woofers for home theater use. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" aluminum LTS tweeter with 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- Dual 6.5" spun-copper IMG woofers
- Rear-firing Tractrix bass-reflex port
- 96dB sensitivity rating
- Black textured wood grain vinyl finish
- Includes magnetic grille and 5-year limited warranty
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eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live thru August 23. As part of it, you can save up to 50% off a selection of home audio products and speakers. Pictured is the LG 5.1.1-Channel S70TR Home Theater Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Rear Speakers for $350 ($150 off). Shop Now at Best Buy
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
We've pictured the Pelican Aegis, a 28" wheeled check-in duffel priced at $200 off its regular price at Adorama. It's also well below Amazon's current price of $316 and its 90-day average. The bag combines a hard-shell polycarbonate base with soft-case flexibility, along with oversized wheels and a 500D Cordura fabric shell built to resist weather. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Adorama
- Weather-resistant 500D Cordura fabric construction
- EVA molded front shell with polycarbonate hardshell base
- Oversized wheels for rolling over varied terrain
- Multistage extension handle with multiple grab-and-go handles
- Multiple compression straps to secure packed items
- External and internal quick-access zipper pockets
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