Keeper, the #1-rated password manager, is taking 50% off of most of its plans. The Personal plan drops to $1.79/month (normally $3.58/month) and the Family plan to $3.83/month (normally $7.67/month). Business Starter plans are also 30% off, bringing the price to $7 per user per month (down from $10 with a five-user annual minimum). Shop Now at Keeper