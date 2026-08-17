Keeper, the #1-rated password manager, is taking 50% off of most of its plans. The Personal plan drops to $1.79/month (normally $3.58/month) and the Family plan to $3.83/month (normally $7.67/month). Business Starter plans are also 30% off, bringing the price to $7 per user per month (down from $10 with a five-user annual minimum). Shop Now at Keeper
- Unlimited password and passkey storage
- Cross-device sync
- Autofill passwords
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Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
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- Lifetime license included
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Grab a OneAir Elite Lifetime Subscription for $99.99 today to save money on hotel and flight bookings whenever prices drop, even after you've booked your reservations. That's a savings of 87% off the list price. This offer is only available to new users. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the AcePDF Converter & Editor Lifetime License for $23.97. That's 76% off at a savings of $76. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Converts PDF files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG, & JPG
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- Works on up to 2 devices with lifetime access