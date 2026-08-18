This Joss & Main Oak Swivel Armchair is $549, down from $599. It has a 360° swivel base, a frame made from a blend of solid and engineered wood, and recessed wood arms that wrap around the back for a structured look. Buy Now at Joss & Main
- 360° swivel base
- Frame made from a blend of solid and engineered wood
- Recessed wood arms that wrap around the back
- Foam and synthetic fiber filling over web suspension
- Fiber-wrapped foam cushions for a medium-soft feel
- Cognac pebbled vegan leather upholstery w/ Hearth Walnut arm color
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Published 30 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Barcalounger Hollis recliner is $200 off the $699.99 regular price at Costco. It includes a power headrest, zero gravity positioning, and top-grain leather with vinyl match upholstery, along with hidden arm storage and built-in cup holders. Shipping is free, and setup is available for $25. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Top-grain leather with vinyl match construction
- Zero gravity reclining position
- Power headrest adjustment
- Pad-over-chaise cushion with pocket coils
- Hidden arm storage with built-in cup holders
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get this Swivel Glider Recliner Chair for $120. It's a great deal for a recliner chair. Shipping is free. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this Flexispot Truffle Top Grain Leather Power Wall Hugger Recliner for $522. It's the best price we could find by $978. It's made of top-grain leather and includes built-in heat and massage functions along with USB and USB-C charging ports. The wall hugger design needs just 1.2" of clearance to fully recline, making it suited for smaller rooms or RVs. Buy Now at Amazon
Joss & Main's Black Friday in July sale covers furniture and decor across nearly every room, with discounts reaching up to 70% off. Deals span outdoor pieces like the Guthrie Teak Adirondack Chair at $220, down from $251, as well as larger furniture such as the Hanson Upholstered Wingback Bed at $899, down from $1,099. Lighting, rugs, bedding, and kitchen tabletop items are also included in the event. Everything ships free. We've pictured the Mila Leather Rocking Swivel Power Recliner for $799 ($100 savings). Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Furniture spanning living room, bedroom, dining, and home office
- Outdoor seating and tables including Adirondack chairs and lounge sets
- Lighting including flush mounts and chandeliers
- Rugs, bedding, bath, and kitchen tabletop items
- Storage and organization furniture included
Joss & Main's Tabletop Sale covers dinnerware, glassware, flatware, and table linens across more than 500 items. Prices include the Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $83, down from $89, and the Zadia Metal Charger set at $96 for four pieces. The sale spans everyday stoneware place settings as well as crystal whiskey glasses and linen napkins, making it useful whether you're restocking basics or picking up something for entertaining. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Stoneware dinnerware sets available in service for 4
- Flatware sets and individual serving pieces included
- Drinkware ranges from crystal whiskey glasses to acrylic drinking glasses
- Linen and embroidered napkin sets in multiple colors
- Many pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe
- Metal charger sets available in gold, graphite, silver, and copper finishes
Joss & Main is offering up to 60% off across furniture, outdoor, lighting, rugs, decor, and bedding, with dedicated sale sections for each category. A rotating 48-hour markdowns section adds extra savings on select items, and a separate clearance area covers discounted returned pieces. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Discounts across furniture, outdoor, lighting, rugs, decor, and bedding
- Includes 48-hour markdowns on select items
- Separate sale sections for bed & bath, tabletop, and reno categories
- Includes clearance-style savings on like-new returned items
This Marcy Genuine Leather Swivel Barrel Chair is $729. That's a $270 savings. It includes free 2-day delivery. Buy Now at Joss & Main
- Rounded, sculpted swivel barrel chair silhouette
- Semi-aniline top grain leather upholstery
- Solid and engineered wood frame
- Circular base with 360° swivel
- Removable seat cushion for easy cleaning
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