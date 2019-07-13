New
Macy's · 18 mins ago
International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set
$30 $80
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the International Silver 51-Piece Adventure Collection Flatware Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same
  • dishwasher-safe
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • 3-piece hostess set
  • full service for 8
  • Model: 5159009
