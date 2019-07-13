Macy's offers the International Silver 51-Piece Adventure Collection Flatware Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $3 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set
- full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
Published 18 min ago
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $97.99. Coupon code "KYOKUKYK" to drop the price to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- full tang
- includes sheath and case
Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $19.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- comes with a knife block
- 3.5" paring knife
- 4" utility knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" slicing knife
- six 4.5" steak knives
- 7" santoku knife
- 4.5" tomato knife
- shears
Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- 1 8" chef's knife, bread knife, and sharpening steel
- 1 6" Nakiri knife
- 1 5" utility knife
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 1 3.5" paring knife
- 1 pair of kitchen shears
- Model: 121205.14R
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
