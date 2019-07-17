Today only, Macy's offers the International Silver 51-Piece Flatware Set in four styles (Adventure Collection pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three days ago (which required pickup), $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set
- full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics 45-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set in Scalloped Edge for $21.18 with free shipping. That's $15 under our April mention, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 8 dinner knives
- 8 dinner forks
- 8 salad forks
- 8 dinner spoons
- 8 teaspoons
- 5-piece serving set (1 slotted serving spoon, 1 serving spoon, 1 serving fork, 1 sugar spoon, and 1 butter knife)
- Model: 2353-45
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $97.99. Coupon code "KYOKUKYK" to drop the price to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- full tang
- includes sheath and case
Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $19.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- comes with a knife block
- 3.5" paring knife
- 4" utility knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" slicing knife
- six 4.5" steak knives
- 7" santoku knife
- 4.5" tomato knife
- shears
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
