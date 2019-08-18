Personalize your DealNews Experience
Alternate-Solutions via eBay offers the InSinkErator Invite Instant Hot Water Dispenser in Chrome for $169.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Today only, SKUniverse via Amazon offers the Bentgo Fresh 3-Meal Prep Pack for $27.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Kitcheni via Amazon offers the Covadq Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack for $159.99. Clip the on-page $20 off coupon and apply code "MSRU9IQ6" to cut that to $85.59. With free shipping, that's $74 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Klfy via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $8.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $1. Buy Now
