Walmart · 27 mins ago
Hyper 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike
$598 $798
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 26" aluminum frame
  • Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
  • 20mph max speed
  • 36V / 250W rear hub motor
  • 1 hour / 20 min run time
  • Model: HYP-E26-1104
