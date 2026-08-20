eBay's Hisense sale covers portable and window air conditioners along with dehumidifiers, most of them certified refurbished. A 50-pint dehumidifier with a built-in pump is available for $139.98, down from $239.99, while portable air conditioners with heat pumps and inverters range from around $170 to $430. The selection spans a range of BTU ratings and room coverage sizes, giving shoppers options across both cooling and moisture-control needs. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Bathroom remodels or fan replacements are the obvious fit here, since this model combines ventilation, a light, and a built-in night light so you're not running a separate fixture for late-night trips. Apply coupon code "3LQ4N8OI" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Night light mode included
- 0.8 sones ultra-quiet operation
- Roomside installation requires no attic access
- 1000lm dimmable LED with 5 color temperatures
Woot's sale on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and humidifiers spans window, portable, and wall AC units from brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Black+Decker. A Water-Based Air Purifier Revitalizer is $22, down from $68, while a TURBRO 14k BTU Portable Air Conditioner drops to $270 from $700. The lineup mixes new, refurbished, and factory-reconditioned units, so it's worth checking the condition before buying. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
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