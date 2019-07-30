New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hisense 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$350 $500
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hisense 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • Smart TV apps
  • Dual-band WiFi
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 60R5800E
