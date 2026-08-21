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At Amazon, clip the coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Prime Chocolate Protein Shake 11-oz. Bottle 12-Pack for $18. It's the best price we could find by $17. Each 11 oz. serving is lactose-free, gluten-free, and caffeine-free, with 160 calories and just 3 grams of sugar. Buy Now at Amazon
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- Includes whey protein powders in multiple flavors and sizes
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- 16 total compartments, including 14 for AM/PM weekly doses and 2 bonus slots
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- Removable one-piece inner lid grid for easy refilling and cleaning
- Made from BPA-free, food-grade plastic
- Snap lids designed for easy, one-press opening
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- Dual lymphatic and kidney cleansing support
- Reduces occasional puffiness and water retention
- Promotes immune health and daily internal balance
- Fast-absorbing liquid formula for efficient nutrient delivery
- Clean, non-GMO, vegan, and alcohol-free herbal ingredients