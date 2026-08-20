HP has this OmniDesk Desktop AI PC priced at $650, down from $1,030. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI capabilities, DDR5 memory, and a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, all wrapped in a wood-inspired design made with recycled materials. It ships for free. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI technology
- 8 GB of DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Modern wood-inspired trim design
- Made with recycled metals and post-consumer recycled plastics
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Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Today only, HP has the OmniBook 3 16" laptop down to $460, less than half of its $920 list price. The AMD Ryzen 5 chip includes a built-in AI engine, and the 16" display offers 2K resolution in a laptop that weighs just over 3.6 lb. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 processor w/ built-in AI engine
- 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB solid state storage
- 16" 2K (1920 x 1200) IPS anti-glare display
- 1080p FHD infrared webcam w/ dual microphones
- 68 Wh battery w/ fast charging to 50% in 45 minutes
- Weighs 3.61 lb. and measures 0.58" thick
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories included
- Copilot+ PC options with AI-enhanced processors
- Business and gaming lines included, such as EliteBook and OmniBook
- Financing options available at checkout
- Free shipping on orders
HP's accessories sale covers docks, headsets, keyboards, and bags, with savings reaching 60% on select items. The Poly Voyager Legend headset drops to $40, down from $100, while the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 280W dock falls to $270 with code "BYESUMMER25". Shipping is free storewide across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Docking stations, hubs, and chargers for laptop setups
- Wireless keyboard and mouse combos
- Headsets from HP and Poly with noise cancellation
- Laptop backpacks and carrying cases
- Gaming accessories from HyperX
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