HP has the OmniBook 7 17.3" touch laptop down to $780, a $670 discount off its $1,450 list price. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with built-in AI processing and Intel Arc graphics, along with 512 GB of storage and a 400-nit FHD touch display. The laptop is also built to meet military durability standards for drops and extreme temperatures. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at HP
- 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display w/ 400 nits brightness
- Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor w/ built-in Intel Arc 140V graphics
- 16 GB memory & 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage
- 5MP infrared camera w/ noise-reducing dual microphones
- Backlit keyboard w/ numeric keypad
- 5.2-lb. weight w/ 6-cell, 83 Wh battery
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Published 13 min ago
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Newegg's eBay store covers a wide range of laptops, from budget business models like the HP ProBook x360 11 at $163.49 to high-end gaming machines like the MSI Raider 18" with an RTX 5080 graphics chip at $3,619.99. Shoppers can find everyday laptops from Dell Latitude and HP EliteBook alongside gaming-focused models from MSI, Acer, and ASUS with high-refresh-rate displays and dedicated graphics. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at eBay
- Gaming laptops with dedicated graphics from brands like MSI and Acer
- Business laptops from Dell Latitude, HP EliteBook, and Lenovo ThinkPad lines
- Screen sizes ranging from 11.6" to 18"
- Configurations with up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
HP's Weekly Deals cover laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, with savings of up to 60% across the lineup. We've pictured the HP OmniBook 5 Laptop Next Gen AI 16T-CD000, a 16" Copilot+ PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD, marked down to $649.99 from $1,239.99. The sale spans multiple categories, from business notebooks like the EliteBook 840 G11 to all-in-one desktops such as the OmniStudio 27-cv0000m PC. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, and accessories included
- Copilot+ PC options with AI-enhanced processors
- Business and gaming lines included, such as EliteBook and OmniBook
- Financing options available at checkout
- Free shipping on orders
HP's accessories sale covers docks, headsets, keyboards, and bags, with savings reaching 60% on select items. The Poly Voyager Legend headset drops to $40, down from $100, while the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 280W dock falls to $270 with code "BYESUMMER25". Shipping is free storewide across the sale. Shop Now at HP
- Docking stations, hubs, and chargers for laptop setups
- Wireless keyboard and mouse combos
- Headsets from HP and Poly with noise cancellation
- Laptop backpacks and carrying cases
- Gaming accessories from HyperX
HP's Weekly Deals sale covers laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and monitors, with savings up to 65% off select items. The HP OmniBook 3 15.6" touch laptop with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD is $779.99, down from $1,349.99. Gamers can also find the OMEN MAX 45L desktop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card at $2,499.99, a $990 discount. Shipping is free storewide. Shop Now at HP
- Laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and monitors included
- HP OmniBook 3 15.6" touch laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- OMEN MAX 45L gaming desktop with AMD Ryzen 7 9700X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
- HyperX OMEN OLED 34" WQHD 360Hz gaming monitor
- HP EliteBook 840 G11 14" business laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7
- Free shipping storewide
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