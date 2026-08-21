At Amazon, get this FanttikOutdoor Zeta C3 3-Person Instant Dome Camping Tent for $45 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best deal Amazon has charged for this tent. It sets up in 60 seconds thanks to pre-attached fiberglass poles, and fits 3 people with an 84" x 84" floor. A detachable rainfly, sealed seams, and closable vents round out its weather protection. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sets up in 60 seconds with pre-attached, foldable fiberglass poles
- Fits 3 people with an 84" x 84" floor and 52" peak height
- Includes detachable rainfly, guylines, and stakes for wind and rain protection
- Mesh top and closable ground vent for airflow
- Made with PFAS-free polyester fabric
- Weighs 8.3 lb. and includes a carry bag, cable port, and interior storage pocket
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Amazon offers the Plano Waterproof Stowaway for $5.86. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay a few bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $4.69 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Half Finger Anti-Slip Gloves for $4.60. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Kijaro Cross Air Chair in three colors for $19.98. That's a $40 savings and its best-ever price. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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