Fanatics' Back to School Promo covers thousands of kids' items across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college teams, including jerseys, hoodies, hats, and T-shirts from brands like Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and Outerstuff. T-shirts are 25% off with promo code "25TEES", and other items across the sale carry their own markdowns. Shipping varies by location and product type. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Includes youth jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, and hats
- Covers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college teams
- Brands include Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Outerstuff, and adidas
- 25% off T-shirts with promo code
- Prices range from under $25 to over $150
Mud Pie's Warehouse Sale covers a wide range of holiday and Halloween items, with prices starting at $3 and topping out around $15. Toddler pajamas and sweatshirts that normally sell for over $30 are marked down to $15, while smaller items like glow chalk sets drop to $5. The sale spans clothing, home decor, and seasonal games, making it easy to stock up across categories in one trip. Free shipping applies with a purchase of $65 or more. Buy Now at Mud Pie
- Holiday and Halloween apparel for baby, toddler, and kids
- Includes pajamas, sweatshirts, and dresses
- Home decor items like pillows, towels, and garland
- Seasonal games and kitchen accessories included
- Prices range from $3 to $15
Adult styles are 40% to 60% off at Gap. Find men's button up shirts from $30, women's jeans from $17, plus T-shirts, jackets, and more. Gap Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to sign up. Shop Now at Gap
- Discounts apply to sweats, denim, and tees
- Styles included for girls, boys, toddler girls, and toddler boys
- Select styles only
- Additional year-round categories include jeans, dresses, uniforms, and backpacks
adidas is running a Buy More Save More promotion where shoppers can get two kids tees for $25, covering a wide range of Originals and Sportswear graphic tee styles. Add two tees to cart and the price will drop (make sure no coupons are applied). Individual tees on the page range from $14 up to $30, so pairing two of them can bring notable savings depending on which styles are chosen. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Kids Originals and Kids Sportswear short and long sleeve tees
- Graphic, camo, and logo print designs available
- Multiple color options on select styles
- Individual tees priced from $14 to $30
- Discounted bundle price applies when buying two kids tees
Walmart offers this Licensed Character Boys' Baseball Hat in several styles (Spider-Man pictured) for $5.66 for a $3 savings. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics
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