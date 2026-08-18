Fanatics is taking up to 50% off during its Back to Campus Sale. Save on college fan gear for men and women, including hats, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, pants, footwear, home and office items, tailgate gear, and more from brands like Champion, New Era, adidas, Jordan Brand, Under Armour, and more. Use coupon code "39SHIP" to get free U.S. shipping on orders over $39. Shop Now at Fanatics
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics