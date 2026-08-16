Walmart offers the FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City & Country Soccer Shot Glass Set in several styles for around $6. That's a $14 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Amazon offers the S'well Stainless Steel 16-oz. Ice Cream Chiller in three colors for $22. That's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds a standard pint container
- Keeps ice cream frozen for up to four hours
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
Amazon's kitchen deals span coffee, blending, and cooking gear, with Keurig machines like the K-Mini Mate at $49.99 and the K-Duo Hot & Iced at $149.99 alongside Ninja appliances including the CREAMi ice cream maker at $189.99 and the Nutri-Plus personal blender at $69.98. The lineup also covers smaller picks like the Owala FreeSip 40 oz. water bottle at $35.99 and a 12-piece stainless steel flatware set at $65.67. Shop Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
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