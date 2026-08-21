Get the Everlast Doorway Punching Bag for $29 at Dick's Sporting Goods, down from $100. It uses integrated bungee cords and dual expansion bars to mount in a doorway, letting you set up a punching bag without a stand or ceiling hook. Spend $49 for free shipping, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Designed to hang in a doorway for at-home workouts
- Synthetic leather padded surface
- Single foam construction
- Integrated bungee cords for shock absorption
- Dual expansion bars with mounting loops
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Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's SWOLL Savings on Weight Training sale covers a wide range of home gym gear, from adjustable weighted vests to dumbbells, weight benches, and storage racks. The MIR 30lbs Women's Adjustable Weighted Vest stands out at $23, down 81% from its $119 reference price, while items like the CAP Barbell 24" Dumbbell and Kettlebell Rack run $35. Shoppers can find deals across vests, benches, plates, and ropes for building out a home workout setup. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This CAP dumbbell pair matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $29, down from the $47 list price. The set features rubber-coated, anti-roll hex heads paired with a chrome-plated, knurled handle for grip during lifts. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold as a pair, 20 lb. total combined weight
- Recycled rubber-coated hex heads reduce noise and protect floors
- Anti-roll hex shape keeps dumbbells in place between sets
- Chrome-plated steel handle with medium knurling for grip
- Solid cast iron heads with raised weight markings
- Handle measures 1.22" in diameter
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
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