eBay · 37 mins ago
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$161 $450
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from two days ago and $339 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • Use code "JPRESDAY" to get this discount.
  • It includes a 6-month manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter layer of activated carbon granules
  • 9-hour sleep timer
  • magnetic remote control
  • Model: HP01
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
