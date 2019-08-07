- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Duck Brand Window Air Conditioner Insulating Strip for $2.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Amazon offers the Coolaroo 4x6-Foot Exterior Roller Shade in Mocha for $48.52 with free shipping. That's $43 off and the best price we could find.
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck.
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders.
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more.
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65.
