New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Duck Brand Window A/C Insulating Strip
$3 $8
pickup atWalmart

Walmart offers the Duck Brand Window Air Conditioner Insulating Strip for $2.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • designed for use with AC window units
  • measures 42" x 2.25" x 2.25".
  • creates a weather-tight seal
  • Model: 284423
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Duck
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register