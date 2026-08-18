Clip the on-page coupon to get this Desktop Bluetooth 5.3 RGB Soundbar for $27. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this desktop soundbar. The soundbar pairs a USB-C connection for power and audio with Bluetooth 5.3, so it can stay wired to a PC while also streaming wirelessly from a phone or tablet. Customizable RGB lighting and a compact angled design that fits under a monitor round out the feature set. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual full-range drivers with a 50 x 90 mm passive bass radiator
- USB-C connection for audio and power, plus an included USB-C to USB-A adapter
- Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming with source-switching controls
- Customizable RGB lighting with single-color, breathing, or gradient effects
- Compact 16.1" x 3.1" x 3.1" angled soundbar design
- Protective acoustic grille to shield drivers from dust
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Published 15 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
These 36W Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers are $90 at Amazon. It's a $30 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 36W RMS 2.0-channel output with 110W max power
- Dual 1" silk dome tweeters and 5" bass woofers
- Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connection with 15-meter range
- RCA, AUX, and USB inputs for versatile connectivity
- 10-level adjustable bass and treble control
- Wood cabinet construction with remote control included
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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