Clip the on-page coupon to get this Desktop Bluetooth 5.3 RGB Soundbar for $27. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this desktop soundbar. The soundbar pairs a USB-C connection for power and audio with Bluetooth 5.3, so it can stay wired to a PC while also streaming wirelessly from a phone or tablet. Customizable RGB lighting and a compact angled design that fits under a monitor round out the feature set. Buy Now at Amazon